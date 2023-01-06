Hogwarts Legacynew RPG set in the universe of Harry Potteris now close to its release, scheduled for February 10, 2023. Thanks to the gameplay trailers published in recent months, a great Hype has been generated around the title, and the users pc they will be able to enter Hogwarts even 72 hours before the others.

By purchasing the deluxe edition Of Hogwarts Legacyin fact, the possibility of playing the title in Early Access will be unlocked, regardless of the use on Steam or up Epic Games Store. Various other bonuses are also included in the edition, such as the dark arts combat arena, a dark arts cosmetic set, the Thestral hippogriff as a mount and a dark arts hat.

The only way to take advantage of in advance of Hogwarts Legacytherefore, is to pre-order the deluxe edition of the title on pc. Users Playstation And Xboxestherefore, will have to wait for the actual day of the game’s release, while users Nintendo Switch they will have to wait for next July 25th. Hogwarts Legacy is awaited by a large number of players, fomented by the gameplay trailers published so far, which show the obsessive care taken in the creation of the settings that the public has come to love by watching the films of Harry Potterin addition to the numerous customization possibilities offered to the player and the gameplay that seems really well done.