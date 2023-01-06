The facts are compelling: despite the cost of lives and material losses, the Government of the Republic managed to arrest an alleged criminal renowned for his kinship, claimed for his own illegal activities and who had become a symbol of impunity and power. of an organized crime group. Faced with this capture, there are those who seek to find the but, the however, defects or assure success in an effort that disqualifies or belittles the obvious.

The political struggle must have a limit. The border of permanent disqualification, of relentless bitterness, of the manifest will not to recognize the acts and sayings of the other, conduct that has been installed in Mexico and not only since 2018, becomes evident at a time when what is at stake are, neither more nor less, the rights of society. And there are situations in which it is necessary to get on the correct side of the boundary.

The Government of López Obrador has dealt a resounding blow to organized crime which, due to the way in which it was executed, but above all for what it means, constitutes excellent news for the country. On the other hand, part of the critical press and not a few of those who assume themselves as security specialists do not see it that way.

Ovidio was until Thursday a huge stone in the shoe not of President López Obrador, but of the possibilities that the country can build a rule of law. The arrest of this young but well-known character from one of the drug cartels has only one possible reading to start with. If the Government could stop him, then he can do more things, similar or similar. Such a finding plays in favor of society, of the inhabitants of Sinaloa, in the first place, of those of Mexico in second.

Pay attention to the success of the operation, without underestimating the military casualties and those of presumed criminals —also highlighting that the bullets did not take the lives of citizens in so many hours of pandemonium after the arrest—, but above all, pay attention to the legitimacy of the fact itself, of The government’s decision not to leave unpunished those who once escaped by taking a company and the Armed Forces hostage is worth more than any other considering that it tries to relativize this action by the López Obrador administration.

The contexts of the facts matter, but first of all these should be the ones that, when measured, allow us to guide the response that we have in front of them.

Not everything goes in political confrontation. Acquiring the Government after it decided on an operation of such magnitude and complexity, which it diligently resolved despite scenarios of confrontation after the capture —foreseeable after Black Thursday 39 months ago, but no less risky for that—, pays the possibility that in the future captures like this one will be even more successful, since they would lead to a resounding message for those who intend to defy society with violence: we are not divided on this.

The success of the Armed Forces, and of the civilian command that leads them, has not, however, provoked a common, unified reading. There are plenty of analyzes and expressions with buts and nuances, accommodative readings of what would have been desirable or ideal, there is a pettiness that does not want to surrender to the obvious: who if not criminals would be the only losers of such an effective display of institutional capacities .

Haggling over the recognition of the government for the operation carried out in Culiacán, labeling the coup that it was at the request of the United States is not only simplistic in terms of logistics but also contemptuous of the most important reality: the war has not been won at all, peace has come for nothing.

In a democracy, the opponents dispute, in elections and in spaces of power such as legislative chambers or public opinion rooms, the right to define paths and strategies, priorities and methods. At times, however, no one in Mexico should confuse when something benefits everyone, regardless of its origin or the polarized context.

Granting from the opposition and critics that this fact is an achievement without adjectives will contribute not to the possibility that the President of the Republic insists on his effective disqualifying or reductionist agenda, but on something more important. He will remind his own and strangers that, despite the polarization, the daily and incessant noise, those who claim to defend the institutions are indeed capable of doing so even if an adversary is the one who has contributed to their having an outstanding day.

Sinaloa society wonders aloud when it will stop being prey to acts of terror like those that followed the arrest of one of the emblematic figures of the cartel that sadly usurps the name of such a valuable state. One of the answers to that question lies in the support that everyone gives, even for the immediate hours, to the arrest and to the perpetrators of it.

Especially since Sinaloa is not a separate or unique case. Just a few days ago, Ciudad Juárez was kidnapped by criminals who took the life of prison guards. That escape of dangerous inmates was just a consequence of the root problem: we live in a country where criminals cut roads, open jails, close businesses, kidnap people when they want to. This is the case in Culiacán as in Guadalajara, in Cuautla as in Tijuana, in Acapulco and Cancún, in towns in the Zacatecas desert and in the Sierra Tarahumara.

There are times for everything. In the next few days we will know, thanks to national and foreign journalists, Mexican and foreign experts, more about what happened early Thursday morning in the Jesús María syndicate in Culiacan. But what has been seen is enough for some initial lessons.

The operation was underway and the shouting of the commentocracy required the president to give details in real time about it. Not that very informed, for that you get up early, tell us, we summon you, we demand you… Rule for social networks also in this, isn’t that very controlling of the agenda?

Yes, the current government has been an active inciting rancor and stridency. But his critics, and especially those who have had the privilege, and the dishonor, of having been in other administrations, should show that before shouting judgments about something that is happening, and that could affect the lives of agents of the State and innocents, we must give –whether they have earned it or not- the benefit of the doubt. Capturing a kingpin can lead to bad news before, during and after the operation, and they know it.

Ovidio slept in a high security prison. And for good that Sinaloa restarted operations the next day. New challenges will come because that cartel will be reconfigured; Faced with them, any government action will be more promising if it has the support of a society that states that when it comes to risking peace, there is no political dispute that is worth being disunited.

