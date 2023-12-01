The advised price it’s €59.99. The current price is the lowest for all versions of the game, but it is particularly interesting for Nintendo Switch given that it has recently been published and it is in fact the first offer.

Through Amazon Italy a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S copy of is now available Hogwarts Legacy . The discount changes from version to version and reaches up to approximately €40. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

Hogwarts Legacy, magic and exploration

Hogwarts Legacy is a magical adventure set in the late 1800s, well before the London wizard was born. We take control of a wizard or sorceress who can be freely customized on an aesthetic level, who will start the School of Witchcraft and Magic from the fifth year. This is an exceptional situation, but our character is able to use unique magic, an ancient power that no one can see but which will be central to the plot.

In terms of gameplay, Hogwarts Legacy will test us with various missions in which we must deploy our skills spells that we will learn in class. We will be able to explore the Castle as well as the surrounding valleys, discovering villages (Hogsmeade including of course), making purchases from merchants, discovering dungeons, magical creatures and broom flying races.