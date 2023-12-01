Recognize the link between climate change, health and health inequalities, and address it with an integrated global approach; support each other, as countries, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; carry out training and raise awareness on the topic; provide adequate financing. This is how we can summarize the “7 immediate actions against climate change to protect the health of populations and save the future of planet Earth”, proposed by the European Association of Schools of Public Health (Aspher), to which 39 Schools of Hygiene and Preventive medicine through Siti (Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health). An appeal launched on the occasion of Cop28 in Dubai, and in particular in view of the day on ‘Climate change and Health’ scheduled for Sunday 3 December.

Siti believes that “knowledge of the issues on the health effects of climate change and the related prevention measures are now essential. Among these are the surveillance of zoonoses; the ‘preparedness’ initiatives for natural disasters and pandemics; the prevention of physical damage from waves of heat, especially in the elderly population; exposure to air pollutants; the availability of water resources; the maturation of an awareness aimed at environmental sustainability”, lists a note.

“The impact of climate change on health is to be considered a priority and pressing emergency – say Roberta Siliquini, president of Siti, and Carlo Signorelli, president of Aspher – It is the greatest threat to global health, peace and security , an amplifier of crises and a relevant factor for health inequalities. Continued disagreement and procrastination will only aggravate this planetary challenge – they warn – since it is well documented that populations are already living with the effects and suffering the health consequences of changes climate”.

Here, in detail, are the 7 points on which “the community of members of the Schools of Public Health draws the attention of politicians and citizens”, with the aim of “reducing the impact of the effects of climate change and protecting health publish”.

The first: “Recognition of the link between climate change and health. This is a necessary step – warn the hygienists – to remedy the lack of a preliminary high-level dialogue that recognizes the vital interconnection between climate change and health. It must be strengthened this link, as a growing number of studies confirm the health effects of climate change.” Second point: “An integrated global approach to climate change and health. The impact of climate change on health raises” for experts “a global concern that requires solid scientific evidence and an all-encompassing point of view, which incorporates the perspectives of One Health, EcoHealth and Planetary Health in the approach to the problem. The direct and indirect effects of climate change on health must be considered, also taking into account the global effect of environmental degradation due to human activities (for example, pollution, loss of biodiversity, poor water management)”.

Third: “Solidarity between countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while reducing the impact of climate change on health. Health organizations and systems – highlight the hygienists – will need resources to practice sustainable healthcare, contributing reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement, without compromising other environmental impacts. transformation also due to climate change, despite the scarcity of health professionals. Solidarity between countries with different levels of social development and resource leadership are needed to plan and limit greenhouse gas emissions from health systems.”

Fourth immediate action requested by hygienists: “Reduce the impact of climate change on health inequalities. The well-documented health inequalities will increase due to the effects of climate change. The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated how planetary crises have a dramatic effect on health inequalities. These threats could be defined as syndemic and require an account of not only clinical, but also biological and social interactions.”

Fifth point: “Training and capacity building on climate change and health for multiple subjects. Training activities on climate change and health must proceed consistently – the experts specify – not only within basic academic programmes, but also in capacity building and advanced learning. This area is essential as a key competence for an adequately prepared workforce. It is also necessary for public health agencies to be fully trained, adequately resourced and active in ‘preparedness’ to reduce the impacts of climate change on health. Schools of Public Health are the optimal entities to expand training areas”.

Sixth request: “Adequate funding for transdisciplinary interventional studies on climate change and health. A concerted effort must be undertaken in transdisciplinary research, at national and international levels. Particular attention must be paid to interventional research, involving civil society. Yes must continue to document not only the direct and indirect effects of climate change on human health, but also evaluate the effectiveness of programs and actions aimed at eliminating or reducing the impact of these effects, in order to define effective interventions and adapt and prepare ourselves for future changes.” Seventh and final point: “Advocacy on climate change and health. Advocacy is needed at all levels to raise awareness, prepare and influence political decisions and ensure adequate funding to address the challenges of climate change and its effects on health”.