The game, developed by Avalanche Software, is scheduled for release in late 2022.

fans of Harry Potter have their sights set on the world of video games thanks to Hogwarts Legacy, which will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch later this year. To raise expectations and keep our interest in the magical world, Warner Bros. has already shared the crests of the four houses of Hogwarts and an ASMR video that immerses us in its fantastic universe.

DualSense controllers will emit the colors of our respective house at HogwartsFrom PlayStation they are aware that players want a complete immersion in the Hogwarts Legacy experience, and that is why they are already preparing the Dual Sense PS5 for the occasion. As explained in your blogthe controls will use their well-known functionalities to transmit realistic sensations at the time of casting a spell, flying on a hippogriff or when making potions.

To this are added other features of PS5 that, together with the fantastic elements of Hogwarts Legacy, will introduce us to the magical world. In this sense, PlayStation recalls the power of its sound systemwhich gets even better with the Pulse 3D headset, and mentions two graphics modes (Fidelity Mode and Performance Mode), in addition to promising lightning fast load times.

As an extra detail, PlayStation has added a feature to the DualSense lights: when we are not fighting or receiving attacks, it will show the colors of our respective house at Hogwarts. Of course, at 3DJuegos we are excited about the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, so we have already compared its scenes with the Harry Potter movies and we have commented on some first impressions of the game that Avalanche Software is preparing.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter, Warner Bros., Avalanche Software, PS5, DualSense and PlayStation.