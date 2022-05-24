The Carlos III Health Institute reports that there are 51 positive cases of orthopoxvirus. After sequencing the samples, on Tuesday afternoon they confirmed 20 of the positives as monkeypox, pending the results of the other 31 possible infections. So far they have analyzed 88 samples, of which 35 cases have tested negative “for smallpox and other orthopoxviruses, therefore they are discarded and two must be repeated,” says the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Minister Carolina Darias interprets these data as a trend towards the disappearance of the monkeypox outbreak. “We are seeing that more and more negative cases are beginning to surface and we hope that this is the trend,” she said in the Senate. Given this evidence, the Government rules out, for the time being, vaccinating the population against smallpox. Since 1980, vaccination has stopped in Spain, and those under 40 years of age have no protection against this disease, which was thought to be eradicated.

“We are not in that phase”, maintained the Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, who insisted that the “alert mechanisms” have been activated “with absolute speed”, as well as the information on the situation has been updated day by day . Both the Ministry of Health and the Carlos III Health Institute, defended the minister at the press conference of the Council of Ministers, “have been giving an account of what the monkeypox situation is” and continue “working on the different cases suspects.” The strain identified in this outbreak has a mortality rate of around 1%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but there are no deaths from this cause in the countries where there are recent cases.

Globally, the WHO has confirmed 131 cases of monkeypox, with 106 suspects, since the first was reported on May 7 outside African countries where it usually spreads. The world health authorities also lowered the alarm. The outbreak is “containable” although it is necessary to “increase vigilance”, because it is unknown if the known cases are the first of an epidemic or, on the contrary, the peak has already passed, they stated at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva. .