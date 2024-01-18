Abdullah Abu Deif (Aden, Cairo)

Walid Al-Qadimi, the agent of Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen, considered that the Houthi group threatens regional and international peace and security, and exploits the hot issues and the world’s preoccupation with them to fuel conflicts and try to reap internal gains, noting that the Houthis’ violations in the Red Sea have harmed more than 200,000 Yemeni fishermen.

Al-Qadimi explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the recent period witnessed the return of economic investments to Hodeidah Governorate, and it became a center for port trade, as many countries invested in more than one region, and there was generous and broad support for many projects, as one of the largest hospitals was built in Governorate.

The Undersecretary of Hodeidah Governorate indicated that the governorate is witnessing a decline in the level of internal trade with increasing fears as a result of the Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which have led to a widespread impact on the livelihood and lives of the Yemenis, as about 200 thousand fishermen have been affected in their livelihood and work due to these attacks. Which the Yemeni people are the most affected by.

Al-Qadimi said: “The Houthis forcefully exploit the areas under their control to launch attacks on commercial ships, and these attacks have disrupted the lives of thousands of Yemenis who depend on the sea, ports and maritime transport.”

He added, “Working to confront these threats constitutes a top priority and a necessity to stop them, especially with their impact on the daily lives of the Yemeni people and the residents of Hodeidah Governorate, and that the continuation of attacks in the Red Sea will lead to an economic crisis in Yemen, led by those who depend entirely on fishing in their daily lives.” .

In another context, an Indian warship rescued the crew of a cargo ship, after a drone attack launched by the Houthi group.

The Indian Navy said, in a post on the “X” platform: “The warship had previously received a distress call from the ship (MV Ginko Picardi) in the Gulf of Aden.”

She added that “9 of the 22 crew members of the cargo ship are from India, and there were no injuries.”

Bomb experts examined the damaged part of the ship, which was flying the Marshall Islands flag, and then the ship sailed toward the next port.

Major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the Red Sea route, through which about 10% of global trade usually passes.

The Indian Navy recently increased its presence in the region after attacks and sent warships.

In response to repeated attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, the United States and Britain carried out a comprehensive military strike against the Houthis, and the administration of US President Joe Biden once again included the Houthi group on the list of “global terrorists.”

Yesterday, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, considered that the US administration’s announcement to classify the Houthi group as a “global terrorist group,” in light of the recent wave of attacks it launched on commercial ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, is an important step in the right direction, re-establishing Highlighting the threat posed by the “group” to regional and international security and stability.