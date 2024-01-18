In addition to the news arriving from the Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 which aired this evening, further details have arrived on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 via the official Microsoft blog, included price it's a estimate on the overall duration of the adventure by the Ninja Theory team.

In the article, the team states that Hellblade 2 will have a similar length to that of the first game in the series. So let's talk about approximately 7 – 9 hoursaccording to the How Long to Beat portal, depending on whether you focus exclusively on the story or not.

Additionally, Ninja Theory revealed that the game is coming sold exclusively in digital format at a budget price of $49.99 (which should turn into 49.99 euros in our shores), therefore well below the standard of other AAA productions published on Xbox. In any case, remember that, like all other internal Microsoft productions, Hellblade 2 will be available from launch within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue.