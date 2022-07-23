Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The activities of the Liwa Date Festival will conclude this evening, Sunday, and its varied and interesting activities have been enjoyed by the public and visitors who have been keen to be present at the festival site since the launch of its activities on the sixteenth of this month. It included many programs and activities that touch the interest of the public of different nationalities, cultures and age stages.

The organizing committee was keen to provide all requirements of comfort and happiness for the public and participants.

At the conclusion of the festival, the Al Dhafra Elite Dates Competition will be launched today, and a sum of 725,000 dirhams has been allocated to the competition, where the first place winner will receive an amount of 200,000 dirhams, the second place will be 150,000 dirhams, and the third place will be 100,000 dirhams, and the prizes are distributed up to the fifteenth place. To participate in the Al Dhafra Elite Al Rutb competition, the number of items to be contested must not be less than 20, and the participating quantity for each item should not be less than 3 kilograms, and that the production be local and from the 2022 season, and that it be in the appropriate stage of maturity, and that its size is appropriate and does not exceed a percentage of Its moisture is less than 50%, and it does not contain unripe fruits.

The Liwa participants also continued their excellence in winning prizes and ascending the podiums in the various competitions of the Liwa Date Festival, which is witnessing strong competition from different regions of the country. Abu Dhabi is one of the ten centers announced by the jury.

The results of the competition resulted in Fatima Ghanem Al Mazrouei winning first place, while Raysa Mohammed Al Mansouri came in second place, Azbah Sultan Ghaleb Al Mansouri in third place, Shamma Ibrahim Al Mazrouei in fourth place, Abdullah Muhammad Al Rashidi in fifth place, Shababa Jaber Sultan Al Marar in sixth place, and Moza Muhammad Al Mansouri in seventh place. In eighth place is Aisha Saeed Al Hamli, in ninth place is Fatima Rashid Al Mazrouei, and in tenth place is Aisha Saif Al Mazrouei.

The Most Beautiful Ratab Contest represents a state of excellence that gave space for creativity and innovation among the participants in the competition.

The festival’s organizing committee was keen to set a set of necessary conditions and criteria that must be adhered to by the participant wishing to challenge the competition of the most beautiful wet superstition (rutab basket), which is that the superstition model should be innovative and new, not participating in it in previous seasons, and be well ventilated. And that the model bears a new idea and links the nobility of the past with the beauty of the present, and that the myth should be wicker (hand-made), and the materials used in decorating and forming the basket are 80% of them hand-made, and the ease of transporting and moving them, and that the general shape is consistent between its colors and components, and inside it is wet from The luxurious type, weighing 5 kilograms, and to be attached to the item with a card showing the raw materials used, the methods of manufacture and their names, and the type of wet.

The Liwa Date Festival, in its 18th edition, witnessed a review of the project of recycling palm waste and using it in the manufacture of high quality wooden panels, which contributes to preserving the environment and enhancing the economy, and provides a distinguished practical model by providing high quality panels that are in great demand in the construction and furniture industries. .

The pavilion of the Tala Wooden Board Company was keen to display the products that were recycled from construction waste in front of the festival audience, who expressed their admiration for the quality and durability of these products.

Ammar Al-Ani, director of Tala Company, explained that the company collects and recycles palm waste in the country and turns it into high-quality wooden panels manufactured locally using the latest technologies and equipment by relying on the highest standards in the production process, which contributes to reducing the UAE’s imports of wooden panels.

Al-Ani pointed out that the fibers of the palm waste (fronds and stems of the fruits “the taste”) are distinguished by their strength and durability, as they withstand high temperatures and great pressure, which makes them a distinct raw material for the manufacture of high-quality panels that can be used in building and construction operations and the furniture industry, explaining that Exploitation of these wastes represents great benefits for the manufactured product, and if left unutilized, it would constitute an environmental burden. Palm wastes are usually sent to landfills or mixed after drying with other elements to manufacture compost, and this takes a lot of time and effort until its components decompose organically.

Visitors from all over the world enjoy the exciting events

The Liwa Date Festival witnessed the influx of many visitors and tourists to enjoy the various activities that it included, including various competitions and paragraphs held within the framework of the festival, whether they were entertainment, educational, heritage or various sections, in addition to the main competitions of the festival.

The festival succeeded in attracting those interested in cultivating dates from different regions of the country, turning the festival into a major cultural, heritage and tourism carnival in the region.

Ihsan Abdullah, one of the festival’s visitors, confirms that it is the first time she has visited the Liwa Date Festival, but she is very happy with it.

Marianne Lones from Australia confirms that he visited the festival 5 years ago and was keen to be present this year, which coincided with his presence in the country, and that he still retains some of the heritage artifacts that he obtained during his first visit and was happy with them.

Lunes believes that the festival is distinguished in what it offers to visitors, especially the heritage events that he is keen to enjoy at the festival, whether they are paragraphs or exhibits, and that he is still amazed at this great love for the palm and the wet, which he touched during his presence at the festival, whether it was the previous time as well as the current one.

Abdullah Salem, a Gulf visitor, confirms that the festival was able to establish itself on the tourism map in the UAE, after everyone found what he was looking for. In order to see what the festival offers again in this field, as well as families, and lovers of handicrafts, as well as hotels and restaurants, which were keen to be present to take advantage of what the wet world can offer in the areas of food, referring to the opportunities offered by the festival. For government and service bodies and departments in order to closely contact the target audience and communicate with it, through the many events it organizes, and it attracts Arabs and foreigners.

Sanaa Moussaoui from Tunisia points out that the festival offers a variety of programs for the visitor, and what she touched the most was the competition of exhibitors in it to discover new products from the palm and dates, and that she finds in this fun and an invitation to innovation and creates a challenge and competition to discover always new from this good tree, and that she has purchased many products Made of dates to gift to her friends in Tunisia.