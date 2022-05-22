Hockey Ville Husso is offered a hero’s cloak in the NHL – the goalkeeper is injured

St. Louis goalkeeper Jordan Binnington is no longer playing in the Colorado series.

Sunday the night before, the goalkeeper injured in the hockey NHL Jordan Binnington will no longer play in the second round of the playoffs. The NHL said so on their website late Sunday night Finnish time.

St. Louis Blues will rely on the Finnish goalkeeper in the following games Ville Husson services. He has made his breakthrough this season and even fought in the playoffs in four matches, so the feel of the game is preserved.

Husso got into action in the middle of Sunday’s match after Binnington had to leave the pitch.

“Husso is not easily shaken. He brings good energy into the booth and plays with passion. I’m sure he can’t wait to get involved. In the previous match, he got into a challenging place, but the fans reacted nicely, and he’s sure to remember it. And as a team, we know what kind of goalkeeper is behind us, ”head coach Craig Berube piled up.

Binnington defeated the St. Louis Stanley Cup champion in 2019, but now the Colorado Avalanche is on the neck in the second round with wins 2-1. The place in the group finals would come off with four wins.

The teams will next meet the night before Tuesday.