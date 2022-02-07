Hockey This statistic reveals the raw truth about the Women’s Lion goalkeeper crisis – head coach has a clear vision

The female lion really has tangles.

Beijing

Female lions pushed his head against the wall and suffered his third defeat in the Olympics.

The surprise Switzerland took the score 3–2.

As head coach Pasi Mustonen replaced Juuso Toivolan comments after the match surprised, as Toivola expressed satisfaction.

“The result went wrong, but otherwise I think we succeeded. I’m happy with all the way the team came into the game, how it was in the locker room and during the breaks. There was now genuine faith. It gave faith to tomorrow as well as to that fifth game [puolivälierä]”Toivola said.

“The game was good. There were a lot of goals. The bad thing, of course, was that we didn’t get paint from them. ”

Terrible the goalkeeper situation does not want to be resolved. First goalkeeper to play in Switzerland Anni Keisala put three discs behind him and has not yet been in top shape in this tournament.

There have also been no top players in the Canada match Meeri Räisänen.

In the goalkeeper comparison of the entire tournament, Finland is the last when the team’s total rejection percentage is used as a measure, which is a modest 84.68 in Finland. (Source IIHF)

Finland have conceded as many as 19 goals in three matches. Finland has, of course, faced the toughest countries in the tournament in two of its games.

Is the team’s goalkeepers full credit, head coach Juuso Toivola?

“Is. It is. We have three good people and three good goalkeepers. We are trusted in these. ”

After a recent defeat to Switzerland, Toivola did not tell who will play against the Russian Olympic Committee team in the Women’s Lions finish on Tuesday.

Keisala was swapped for the mouth of the goal “mouth of death” against Canada in the final round. He had four goals behind him.

Was that the right solution?

“I think it was right. We talked about it afterwards. What we have talked to Räisänen and Keisala, everyone is with you. If there was any effect, so positive for today. ”

Toivola said that after becoming the head coach, he had not considered whether to call Noora Rädy still according to the team.

“We haven’t had a need to think about it.”

Female lions the final game of the first block is against the team of the Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday. The match starts on 15.10.

The game should slip even better into the semifinals for the semifinals.

“A similar sump is coming up against me. We need to attack more through shots and then go loose. So getting the puck behind the defenders’ backs makes it harder for them to react. ”

Toivola also mentioned the efficiency of cooling discipline and paint production as areas for development.

Subscribe to the Olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all the Olympic stuff at hs.fi/olympics