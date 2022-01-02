Hockey The viewer noticed a eyelid on the neck of a Vancouver Canucks employee and wrote a note for which Brian Hamilton is forever grateful – Teams donate $ 10,000 to Nadia Popovic for medical training

NHL equipment maintainer Brian Hamilton met a spectator who warned him of melanoma.

Plexiglas the knocked viewer had been right. Vancouver Canucks equipment maintenance Brian Hamilton the eyelid in the neck was melanoma. This became clear when Hamilton after the incident showed an eyelid to the doctors.

The spectator sat behind the substitution in October as the Canucks played against Seattle Kraken. Noticing a loaf in Hamilton’s neck, he wrote a message on his cell phone screen saying the eyelid on his neck was cancerous, knocked on his plexus and showed his message.

Hamilton was grateful to the viewer and wanted to meet him. On Saturday, the Canucks released a letter written by Hamilton on social media to find a viewer when the club faced Kraken again on New Year’s Day.

“Your message revolutionized the lives of me and my family. Your instinct was right and the eyelid on my neck was melanoma. Thanks to your prompt action and doctors, it’s now gone, ”Hamilton wrote.

Pair hours after the release of a supporter of Kraken Nadia Popovici heard that he was being sought.

On Saturday, Popovici and Hamilton met tonight at a game in Seattle. Hamilton thanked Popovic for getting him to seek treatment in time.

The encounter with the duo was quite warm-hearted.

Popovici, who will start studying medicine next year, said To the CBC he noticed the tide as Hamilton walked over the bench between batches.

“I noticed some typical marks, irregular edges, slight discoloration and a fairly large diameter,”

“I thought there was no harm in writing the message,” Popovici told CBC.

I play at a press conference held on the occasion, Hamilton praised Popovic for saving his life.

“He saved my life. He didn’t carry me out of the burning car, but pulled me out of the slow fire,” Hamilton said.

“I’m just so glad he’s got it removed and we can move on,” Popovici, for his part, commented.

In recognition of the correct rating, Canucks and Kraken donated a $ 10,000 scholarship to Popovic for medical studies. The information was announced in tonight’s game.