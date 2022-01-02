A brand new game mode that will be inspired by Rainbow Six Siege could arrive in the next title di Call of Duty, which according to rumors it could be Modern Warfare 2, a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot of the same name.

An announcement regarding the next one call of Duty It probably won’t arrive until the middle of the year, but various insiders have confirmed that Infinity Ward would be working on a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot.

In addition to continuation of the events seen in the campaign of the previous chapter, a new multiplayer experience it’s a new map Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 it could also include a modality Attackers versus Defenders, similar to what is seen in Rainbow Six Siege by Ubisoft.

According to RalphsValve, a somewhat reliable insider when it comes to call of Duty, the Attackers vs Defenders mode will feature a map similar to the CQB Test’s Call of Duty 4, but of course it will be of significantly higher dimensions.

Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer ‘Attackers v. Defenders’ Mode pic.twitter.com/js7nUqv5mU – Ralph (@RalphsValve) January 2, 2022

The goal of the new mode will depend on whether players are attacking or defending, but the purpose is achieving or defending goals within a designated area on the map.

Also according to RalphsValve, each player on the attacking team will be assigned a role based on an overall vote. The team will also appoint a foreman, and each round will include a debriefing period for players to change their roster.

As the enemy team prepares to attack, the defenders will have to develop a strategy to slow down or completely eliminate attackers. Defenders will be able to use hidden locations, cameras and booby traps, while also fortifying the location.

We remind you, of course, that what we have read so far is the result of unofficial rumors, so we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt until it is made official by the developers themselves.