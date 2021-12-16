Hockey The quarantines of the league clubs even surprised the League’s management – This is the responsibility of the competition director Arto I. Järvelä

Jukuri, Aces and HPK are on the sidelines for the time being.

Hockey A wave of quarantine is spreading in the league. Aces and Jukuri have been quarantined before, and now it’s the turn of the Hämeenlinna Ball Club.

Three teams have dropped out of the league program despite two vaccinations supposed to protect the other players, even if one gets infected.

Why clubs are in quarantine when, before the start of the season, there was talk that only those infected would be sidelined, League Competition Director Arto I. Järvelä?

“Because infectious disease doctors have made such an interpretation. There have been enough infections, as in the case of Jukuri and the Aces, where the epidemic had progressed so strongly in the team that it had to be limited, ”Järvelä replies.

“It’s an infectious disease doctor’s own interpretation, and yes, this surprised us a bit too. There is nothing that can be done about it. ”

According to the current interpretation, the infected person is in quarantine for ten days and exposed for six days. Exposed people escape quarantine with a negative test result after six days.

How long can the league still be played with the audience?

“I have no answer to that. It is an authority, ie an external party, that decides the matter, ”says Järvelä.

Is the League close to the crowd being evicted from the halls?

“If I had goggles and could see the decision in advance, I would say it. There is no idea. I have called several colleagues today and no one has any information on what from there [viranomaisilta] will come. ”

Will the clubs last another winter without an audience?

“I can’t say, but it’s challenging in all cases. Even now, there has been a shortage of audiences in many places and it has not come close to the budgeted audience. ”

How long will the league program take for match transfers?

“We still have a certain amount of leeway, but the biggest leeway is that the season cannot be extended due to the World Cup. There is no nonsense. ”

League 450 games are played in the regular season, and by Thursday night there were 226 games, just over half.

“There is some room for maneuver, but then you have to look at what is being done. If there are even longer quarantines and locks, there will be plenty of room for maneuver, ”Järvelä estimates.

On Friday’s round, Vaasan Sport will travel to Oulu to play against Kärppi. The aces had to play in Oulu, but Sport is the substitute.

“After that, Sport can no longer go to play against anyone in Kärpp, after Kärpät – Sport has been played twice since Friday. Then comes the problem of not having backup teams. I don’t see the threat pictures yet, but if the problems pile up, then something may come. “

Let’s see In the league worried about the new corona situation?

“I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t look,” Järvelä says.

“Again, it’s a situation where you don’t know what’s going on. A month ago, the situation was such that with two vaccines, everyone was protected. Now the situation is that no one is protected by two vaccines. ”