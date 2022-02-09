Hockey The Athletic: NHL goalkeeper Tuukka Rask is considering ending his career in the middle of the season

Rask only got to play this season in January.

Hockey Playing for the NHL’s Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask is considering The Athletic magazine according to the termination of his career in the middle of the season. According to the magazine, Rask is currently discussing his career with his family and the club assumes that the career will not continue. The magazine reports on the basis of two anonymous insider sources.

Rask, 34, was able to play in the wake of his hip injury on Jan. 13 this season, but was sidelined again on Jan. 24. He played in four games, two of which the Bruins won. The heaviest rejection rate in the games was a modest 84.4.

According to the NHL website Boston coach Bruce Cassidy commented on the hardest situation on Tuesday as he toured. Cassidy said she has been told Rask will skip this week’s practice, but the rest of the comment goes to the goalkeeper himself.

Rask is one of the best Finnish goalkeepers in NHL history. She won the NHL Best Goalkeeper Award at the end of the 2013-14 season at Vezina Trophy. In addition to the heaviest, the prize has been won by Finns Miikka Kiprusoff and Pekka Rinne.