Thursday, February 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey The Athletic: NHL goalkeeper Tuukka Rask is considering ending his career in the middle of the season

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Rask only got to play this season in January.

Hockey Playing for the NHL’s Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask is considering The Athletic magazine according to the termination of his career in the middle of the season. According to the magazine, Rask is currently discussing his career with his family and the club assumes that the career will not continue. The magazine reports on the basis of two anonymous insider sources.

Rask, 34, was able to play in the wake of his hip injury on Jan. 13 this season, but was sidelined again on Jan. 24. He played in four games, two of which the Bruins won. The heaviest rejection rate in the games was a modest 84.4.

According to the NHL website Boston coach Bruce Cassidy commented on the hardest situation on Tuesday as he toured. Cassidy said she has been told Rask will skip this week’s practice, but the rest of the comment goes to the goalkeeper himself.

See also  Football Coronary heart disease still plagues PSG - French club now reports goalkeeper Keylor Navas infection

Rask is one of the best Finnish goalkeepers in NHL history. She won the NHL Best Goalkeeper Award at the end of the 2013-14 season at Vezina Trophy. In addition to the heaviest, the prize has been won by Finns Miikka Kiprusoff and Pekka Rinne.

#Hockey #Athletic #NHL #goalkeeper #Tuukka #Rask #career #middle #season

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

After Macron and Putin meet, there is hope not to engage in a military confrontation due to the Ukraine crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.