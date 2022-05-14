Hockey Saku Mäenalainen, who left for the first “mill” of his career, got a new nickname, a vicious memory on his face and a “posia” from other Lions

Saku Mäenalanen survived the fight without a ban.

Tampere

“From here Ivan Drago is coming, ”said the Lions team leader Mika Kortelainen after Saturday’s ice practice.

A four-chain power striker walked in front of the media Saku Mäenalanenwho refused to take possession of the pampering name given by Kortelainen, at least immediately.

“That’s not an official nickname. “Invented by Köll,” Mäenalanen laughed.

“The first mill, then you can’t go floating.”

Reference The Soviet insight barrier in the film Rocky began in the third installment of Friday night’s Finland-Norway match, when Mäenalanen was surprised by dropping his gloves.

Mäenalanen, 27, fought with his bare fists in Norway Magnus Brekkea against.

“It was the first mill where both gloves drip,” said Mäenalanen.

The fiery skirmish originated from a quarrel near the edge.

“The opponent’s climber started to poke, and a couple of times I pulled me just right. I thought the same thing is to go then to the end. There was no going back. ”

“I guess a couple of shots got there.”

Fiery the memory of the mill remained in my face. There was a red bruise in the left corner of the hill.

“I put ice in the corner of my eye. Just a basic breakfast. Over time, these will improve, ”Mäenalanen assured.

“I put the couple in front, but it was a pretty good feeling. I think those are part of the game. If the guy gets wet, I’ll give it back. ”

The lions’ players were pounded by Mäenalasen’s melee.

“Posia came. Yes, they must have ignited. At least they had fun. I guess it brought energy, ”Mäenalanen grinned.

Head coach Jukka Jalosen didn’t seem to be fun at the moment Mäenalanen was passed to the shower side. The threat of a ban was real after the match.

Mäenalanen and Brekke were penalized for the fight, but both eventually survived without additional penalties.

“After the game, I was sure there would be no ban on gaming. Maybe it wasn’t that bad (fighting). It had not been agreed in any way. It came spontaneously. ”

