Hockey Russian background and ball-playing fathers unite peers Anton Levtch and Aleksander Barkov – now “little boy” leads Tappara to success

Tappara, who has been waiting for an opponent, has kept up the pace in the rehearsals. Anton Levtchi does not care about the pressure of the winner of the points exchange.

Hockey The Finnish championship has been decided in the playoffs 45 times before this spring, but only ten times the winner of the regular season points exchange has led his team to become the champion. The first two are Kristian Kuusela (2016) and Henrik Haapala (2017), who represented Tappara.

Kuusela still plays in ax breasts, so he might have some advice for a teammate 12 years younger Anton Levtchillewho is trying to repeat the trick.

Has winning the points exchange brought more pressure?

“I don’t take any pressure, I have to know how to enjoy it. This has been a great season, ”Levtchi said in a telephone interview with STT.

Tappara cleared his semi-finals in five matches and sent reigning champion Rauma Luko on summer vacation. In the semi-finals, Tappara faces KooKoo and got a longer rest period than his opponent, because the semi-final place of the Kouvola team was only confirmed on Wednesday night.

“Whenever you get to rest, it helps, but we’ve pulled in-game changes in training. The rest days from the games need to be used properly so that we are in the attack when the semi-finals start on Friday. ”

Regular season the winners of the points exchange have even less often reached the points exchange victory of the playoffs.

The number is further reduced when the regular season and playoff standings and championship are required. The list of names is short: Matti Hagman (1980 and 1983), Saku Koivu (1995) and Kai Nurminen (2000).

Levtchi admits to being a marked man in the playoffs, where he has collected six assists.

“When you play for a long time and a lot against the same team, the guy looks more closely at who you should play against and take the space away. I’m definitely one of them, but I like it when it’s cramped. You just have to make room for yourself. ”

At the time of Tappara’s previous championships, Levtchi only smelled the league atmosphere on the fringes of the line-up.

“At that time, there was no place left in the League and I was not involved. But now I am, ”Levtchi laughs.

“It couldn’t be predicted, but I’ve done the job of getting to that point and becoming an even better player.”

Levtchin to the sayings could be added that he is involved really strongly. After two periods of power (scores in regular season 46 and 45), he now set a record of 26 + 35 = 61.

“A good and intact summer is the biggest reason I’ve gotten to develop. In addition, we have a good team that will develop more during the season. I’ve gotten to play with good guys. ”

As the game progresses in an excellent way, the 26-year-old Levtch’s name has been linked to the number of Finns joining the NHL. The attacker is no longer a promise of youth but a professional matured in Europe.

Has the idea already shot behind the wall?

“It hasn’t fired. Whatever has been written, I have not read those things. There is that NHL sometimes [peliuran aikana] thought. I work, and time will come where the money is enough. ”

Levtchin his gaming career has taken different routes than his peers Alexander Barkovillawho has played in the NHL for nine seasons.

“We are familiar. We played in the same age groups all the way to C and B2 juniors, but then he went about his spending. I was left as a little boy to develop. ”

After the junior years, the road to the Tappara league crew was blocked, so Levtchi hooked through Mestis.

“It’s been an educational journey. The best solution for me was to go to LeK and get men’s games before getting to Tappara. ”

Barkov and Levtch are united by Russian roots. But where Alexander Barkov the senior arrived in the Tappara league crew in the 1990s, Grigori Levtchi ended up playing football in Varkaus.

“Both of my parents are from Russia. I was born in Varkaus. We moved to Tampere when I was just over three years old. I went to Tappara skating school in Tampere, ”explains Anton.

The boy has developed into a swordsman in league leagues, but what kind of player was Grigori?

“Dad was a sure topper as a player.”

Bindings Russia are still strong.

“The parents of the father and mother live in St. Petersburg. My mother’s sister and cousins ​​also live, and we’ll go there whenever possible. ”

The world situation is what it is, but communication has gone smoothly.

“We’ve been asking for rumors. No one hopes for what has happened, ”Levtchi underlines.

Barkov escaped from Tampere to the NHL as the Finnish Championship silver medalist in 2013, but Levtchi wants to get better.

Tampereen The position as the capital of Finnish hockey has been emphasized this season. Tappara already won the regular season, Ilves was third and the teams will play in the new Arena. Ilves will face the Turku Ball Club in his semi-final series. Four wins are required for the final seat.

“Yes, it would crown this that we would face Ilves in the finals. It would definitely be a great thing for the players, the fans and the whole of Tampere, ”Levtchi piles up.