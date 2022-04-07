FromSoftware has recently shared on Twitter a new video dedicated to his much appreciated Elden Ring focused on the importance of special skills.

As many of you know, the special abilities attached to the game’s unique weapons are a very important feature of the gameplay.

Considering the high level of challenge proposed by the boss battles of Elden Ringthese skills are essential in the most challenging encounters.

“Weapons can shape those who wield them and, in turn, can be shaped by their master“, reads the post accompanying FromSoftware’s tweet:

Weapons can shape those who wield them and in turn, can be shaped by their master. #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/LkuVqCwkWg – ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 1, 2022



In related news, we learned why so many players have bought Elden Ringe and why such a challenging title has become extremely popular in no time.

If you want to discover all the secrets of FromSoftware’s title, we invite you to take a look at our guide.

