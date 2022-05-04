Hockey Marathon match played in New York – Pittsburgh’s Kasperi Kapanen was building a solution in the third overtime

Florida captain Aleksandr Barkov left the trough without power points after a defeat to Washington.

Pittsburgh The solution to the Penguins and New York Rangers ’first playoff game in the hockey NHL allowed them to wait until the third overtime. The Pennsylvaniaers eventually knocked down the home team with Rangers goals 4-3.

The Rangers opened the goalkeepers already in the opening round and improved their lead at the start of the second round.

Soon after the latter hit of the hosts Jake Guentzel however, narrowed Sidney Crosbyn and Bryan Rustin with the assistance of. Just over seven minutes later, the same trio was in traffic as Guentzel shot the guests 2-2 alongside the Rangers.

Rangersin Chris Kreider put the hosts in the lead again in the 18th minute, but Bryan Rust still had time to equalize before the end of the round.

The third round spun without goals, and the teams skated into the first overtime.

After two goal-free 20-minute overtime runs, the match was finally concluded. Pittsburgh Yevgeny Malkin finished the final scores when the third overtime was six minutes behind. A Finnish striker was also building a winning shot Kasperi Kapanen.

The scorer of the match was Jake Guentzel of two goals, but the hardest scorer was Bryan Rust with one goal and two passes.

In more than a hundred minutes of savota, Pittsburgh fired a total of 83 times per New York goal. The hosts balance was more moderate in 68 shots.

Pittsburgh leads the game with a win of 1-0. The sequel opens with four wins.

Washington The Capitals started their playoffs with a away match at Sunrise, Florida, where they knocked down the host team with the Panthers 4-2.

After the opening round, which ended in a tie, Florida managed to skate right into the lead at the start of the second round Claude Giroux’n with a goal, and in the more than 19 minutes that followed, the net no longer wobbled. The round ended with Florida leading 2-1.

However, the joy of the hosts was no longer in the final round, and after eight minutes, the Russian players in Washington were winging the guests back alongside the home team. The team captain was building a handicap Alexander Ovethkinbut the puck ended up on the net in the end Yevgeny Kuznetsov stage.

TJ Oshien The shot went well into the visitors’ lead after 2 minutes, but the away team’s Danish striker Lars Eller.

There were as many goals as there were goals in the match, and no player accumulated more than one power point in their account.

Finnish Finnish strikers Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen left the ice without points.

After the first encounter, Washington leads the game with a win of 1-0.