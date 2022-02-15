Hockey Kaapo Kähkönen wins Minnesota victory, hat trick Matt Boldy received a damp greeting in the locker room

The sharp start to Detroit didn’t moment Wild.

Hockey In the NHL, Minnesota Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-4.

Detroit started the match strongly and led the match 2-0 after four minutes Dylan Larkin and Gustav Lindström with paints.

After that, it started Matt Boldyn the show and striker raised Minnesota to a 2-2 draw on the first break.

In the second installment first Kirill Kaprizov scored 3–2 goals and at the end of the set Boldy made a 4–2 hit, which meant the first hat trick of his career for the newcomer in the NHL.

In the final installment Joel Eriksson Ek took Minnesota to the 5-2 lead, but Detroit did not give up and still rose to harass Minnesota.

Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner hoisted Detroit just a goal from Minnesota until Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman decided a 7-4 win for Minnesota with their last-minute goals.

Minnesota goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen rejected in the match 30 times. For Kähkönen, the match was the 18th of the season.

The Minnesota Twitter account shows how Boldy, who was doing a wet hat trick, was remembered on the locker room side. The water bottles were emptied onto the lucky player.

Winnipeg The Jets lost 1–3 to their home in the Chicago Blackhawks. After an undefeated opening round in Chicago Patrick Kane took his team to a 1-0 lead in the second set. Winnipeg leveled the final Mark Scheifelen with paint.

Scheifele’s hit was being unveiled by Winnipeg’s Finnish defender Ville Heinolafor which the entry point was the second of the season.

However, Chicago escaped to victory when Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Hagel scored a man.

Chicago Finnish striker Henrik Borgström got a game time of less than six minutes in a winning match.