Caltagirone, the decision on the majority or minority list by the end of the month

After consultation with their own team legal, Leonardo Del Vecchio And Crt Foundation they do not follow Francesco Caltagirone in withdrawing from the consultation agreement on General signed in mid-September (the Roman businessman had announced his farewell on 28 January). The reason? “There correctness And continuing validity of the choice to join ”in the agreement on governance of the Lion. In a joint statement, the holding of the family Of the Old Man and the Turin body chaired by Giovanni Quaglia they made it known that they had “confronted on issues of common interest relating to Generali Insurancealso in light of the most recent evolution of the reference framework “.

The press release explained that “the purpose of this pact was and remains that of create an adequate and transparent legal frameworkin which to discuss issues of strategic importance for the company, and thus be able to contribute, through an open, constructive and loyal dialogue with the corporate bodies and with the other shareholders, the vision of long-term partnerswho have invested huge resources in the company’s capital, always guaranteeing its support even in less favorable periods.

“On the contrary, the the consultation agreement has never had as its object the concerted exercise of the right to votenor have the adherents ever assumed with it, or intended to assume, commitments or constraints relating to the exercise of the right to vote and their other corporate rights “, underlined the note, dispelling the shadows of a hidden syndicate pact.

“As stable shareholders oriented to the long term”, Delfin and the Turin-based CRT therefore “remain firmly convinced that only an open and constructive dialogue – firmly anchored to the consideration of the corporate interest, respect for the rules and rights of shareholders and normal relationship patterns and engagement which should distinguish above all a company of strategic importance for the country such as Generali – can allow the company to pursue a path of sustainable growth, to overcome the criticalities that have conditioned its competitive positioning with respect to its main competitors on a European scale, create value for all stakeholders involved and for the country and to preserve the autonomy of the institute over time “.

In the last informal meeting with their advisors, Giovanni Quaglia and the general secretary Stefano Lapuccithe top duo of Crt Foundationhad let the participants know that they had the best technical ways to get out of the agreement signed in September with the Caltagirone group and the holding by Del Vecchio. Agreement that the president of the Lion Gabriele Galateri also brought to the attention of Ivass And Consob for the verification of the existence of the “concert” on the part of the parties with the consequent failure to comply with the consequent disclosure obligations to the market by the same. Response expected and which could lead to the freezing of part of the voting rights of Caltagirone, Delfin and Crt at the shareholders’ meeting on 29 April.

Consultations with their own team lawyers therefore suggested to CRT and Delfin the maintenance of the pact. Meanwhile, tomorrow, Wednesday 16 February, is on the agenda the board of directors of Generali for the compilation of the short list for the drafting of the definitive list of the board and the co-option of three members after resigning from board in recent weeks by the former vice president Caltagironeof the Delfin representative Romolo Bardin and the independent director Sabrina Pucci.

