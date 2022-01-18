Hockey IS: Goalkeeper Noora Räty left out of the hockey Olympic team, head coach Pasi Mustonen replied: “Thank you for asking”

The Finnish Olympic teams will be announced on Thursday.

Hockey the Olympic teams will be announced on a major television broadcast next Thursday, but Ilta-Sanomat said on Tuesdaythat goalkeeper Noora Räty would have been left unselected.

Rädy and the head coach of the women’s national team Pasi Mustonen there were some sort of disagreements or differences of opinion along the way that were reportedly agreed as winter progressed.

Hockey Association is very silent about Rädy ‘s case.

“We have no comment to make before the announcement of the team tonight,” the union’s CEO said Matti Nurminen communicated to HS.

Mustonen was first busy when HS tried to inquire about Rädy, but answered the phone silently later in the afternoon.

“There’s a press conference on Thursday, thanks for asking. Let’s get back to it, ”Mustonen replied to the inquiry about the goalkeeper situation.

“Everyone has known for a long time that the A national team and the women’s national team will be announced on Thursday. It’s a fair game and that’s it. ”

Mustosen and Rädy’s disagreements began when the Women’s Lions ’multi-year number one guard dropped out of the World Championships late last summer.

Räty then attributed the rush to running his own goalkeeping school.

The latest twist in Rädy’s hockey story is the transition from the HPK league team to a Chinese club playing in the Russian league in the middle of the season.

Räty broke out on Monday Yle’s interviewa desire to gamble and said he was in better shape than the silver at the 2019 World Cup in Espoo.

“It’s been really nice playing hockey. I’m going to be in great shape, ”he told Yle.