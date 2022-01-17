Hockey Ilves rose to the top of the puck league, Balazs Sebök showed efficiency model to his wedding guest next summer

Ilves defeated the Flies in every regular season encounter in the 2021–2022 season.

Tampere

Five played in the juniors of the Oulu Flies through 2009–14 Balazs Sebök scored 1 + 2 points on Monday when Ilves rose to the top of the hockey league after crashing Kärpät 4–0.

“As a junior, it was a dream to get to play in the league at Kärpi, but that didn’t happen. I’ve had a great career elsewhere. Games against Flies are always special, ”Ilves striker Sebök said.

Sebök’s most powerful junior season was 2012–2013, when he scored 42 power points in A-juniors and was the fourth most powerful on the Kärppä team.

The best was the winner of the entire series points market Ville Leskinen With 61 power points, the second best Widow-like loss on Monday experienced Saku Mäenalanen 58 power points.

“Ville already had best friends back then, and he’s coming to my wedding in Budapest next July,” Sebök revealed.

Ilves defeated the Flies in every regular season encounter in the 2021–2022 season, the last time this had happened in the 1988–89 season.

The zero game was Vadim Zherenko’s first of the season. Ilves is now in the scoring streak for ten matches.