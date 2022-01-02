Hockey Finnish mills collecting incense to withstand disc rain: Juuse Saros and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen each repel 37 itching

Juuse Saros broke down the Nashville Predators network, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was a key player in the Buffalo Sabers.

Nashville Predators took victory on Saturday after returning from a two-week break to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Predators took the lead with three goals in the opening round. In the end, the home win came off with a 6-1 score.

The Canadian striker scored two goals for Predators Tanner Jeannot, otherwise the power points were shared among several players.

Finnish Predators Mikael Granlund and Eeli Tolvanen did not get points, but Blackhawks Henrik Borgström got to feed.

Predators head coach John Hynes was not happy with the team’s game as a whole, but gives recognition to the particular goalkeeper Hair to Saros, who rejected the match 37 times.

“We take those two points, but this is not the way we should play to pursue success.”

“We won the match because we had very good goalkeeping, our special situations were successful and we took advantage of them. As a whole, our gaming was not at the level we should be, ”John Hynes said on the club’s website.

Saros ’fights also garner admiration on social media.

Buffalo Sabers paint guarded Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also beat the Boston Bruins attempts 37 times and rose to become a key player on his team. However, the game eventually ended in a 3-4 reading for Bruins in overtime.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes a convincing mark in the NHL.

Luukkonen also received the well-deserved praise from the head coach.

“The best players are the reason why we keep up with the games. Sometimes the best player is the striker, sometimes the kit. Then you can be damn happy when it comes to the goalkeeper. ”

“Luukkonen played at that level today and I said it after the game. I was most excited about body language and self-confidence. He made it look easy. He made the shooters look like they had to work harder than he did, ” Don Granato praised on the club’s website.