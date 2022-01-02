Resident Evil 2 and 3, or the excellent remakes by Capcom released in recent years, can now be played in virtual reality through excellent mod for PC that emerge as the results of a great deal of work by the modder community.

In particular, in this case we are talking about above all the work done by Praydog, who worked largely on these software solutions that allow you to play both titles in question using a compatible virtual reality headset on a PC.

The mods in question make important changes to the games, modeling them to the best of their ability to be played with VR support.

The camera moves from third to first person, in order to be perfectly compatible with the use of the viewer, also introducing the subjective vision of the limbs, therefore the hands that support the weapons or the torch, also modifying the original perspective of the games, as can be seen in the videos released on the mod.

Full support for headset-related motion controllers is also introduced, which further amplifies the feeling of empathy in the game.

Find files and information a this address by Praydog, taking into account the risks inherent in using the mods as regards the integrity of the software, even if this should be pretty safe.

From the same author there are also VR mods for Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village in development, but it will take some time before we see them in action in a more complete way, the modder reported.