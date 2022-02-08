Hockey Expert praises the transformation of female lions – Linda Leppänen thinks the star player’s reaction said a lot

In their last group match, the female lions defeated the team of the Russian Olympic Committee by 5–0 goals.

Female lions made a complete transformation in a day and overthrew the team of the Russian Olympic Committee with a whole and hungry performance.

The discipline and nervousness that characterized Monday’s Switzerland match were gone.

“Right from the beginning of the game, I saw that Finland has a completely different attitude and passion in this Russia game,” praises Sanomat’s hockey expert Linda Leppänen.

“The gas was at the bottom. The team won the duel and was much more awake than in previous games. ”

Finland had lost their first three matches with a sad goal difference of 5–19. The first block ended nicely with a face wash with a 5–0 win from Russia.

“It was a really important win for this seam that they get a little self-confidence in the semi-finals,” says Leppänen.

In a humiliating way and in the rare loss to Switzerland, Finland’s key players were even frustrated. Now body language was more positive.

Leppänen drew attention Michelle Karvisen reaction when the star striker succeeded in scoring.

“From that ventilation, it was seen that the monkey was now falling off his back. It was really important that Michelle succeeded. It’s important that the top players and experienced players get success.”

Karvinen overcame the liberating 2-0 goal, which was his first full hit of the tournament.

19-year-old Sanni Rantala (left) shot his first valuable goal.

Finland succeeded in scoring on a wide front. The first-timers of the Olympics were painted by a defender Sanni Rantala19, and the attacker Jenniina Nylund22.

“Sanni got a good scoring place and took advantage of it. He rightly looked at where there is empty space and fired there, ”says Leppänen.

“Nylund has been playing open-mindedly throughout the tournament. He has been one of my favorites and I hope he gets into the top chains. ”

Already The choice of goalkeeper for the match in Switzerland showed that Anni Keisala is the goalkeeper that Finland trusts. The Emperor responded to the call by holding a tie. He was repulsed on the 19th.

“Zero play was a really good thing for ‘Keiss’ in terms of self-confidence,” says Leppänen.

“He didn’t even have to perform terribly any parade rescues. It’s easy to play as a goalkeeper when the top five on the front defends well. There was no such tight package in previous games. ”

Japan will challenge the Lions in the semi-finals.

Finland faces Japan in the semi-finals, which took the top spot in the second block. Japan knocked out their final first-round match in the Czech victory.

Leppänen says that Japan has gone a long way in recent years.

“They’re a really energetic and fighting team,” he says.

There is one clear weakness.

“If Finland has challenges with the shot compared to North American countries, Japan will have the same problem compared to Finland. They have that shooting and scoring skill a little easier. ”

Female lions are an overwhelming pre-favorite in the match.

“It would be a big disappointment if things didn’t work out,” Leppänen says.

