Hockey Caroline’s Finnish trio helped overturn Calgary – Ville Husso wins victory for St. Louis

The Finns played a big role in both NHL matches of the night.

Hockey In the NHL, the Carolina trio of Carolina Hurricanes Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teuvo Sharp and Sebastian Aho helped their team win the Calgary Flames with goals 6-3.

In the first installment of Calgary Blake Coleman opened the scoring with a quick wrist shot after losing the puck of Carolina’s defensive head. The leveling was seen at the end of the batch when Jesper Fast directed Brett Pescen blue line shot network.

In the second round, Carolina took the lead with three goals within five minutes. First Derek Stepan hit the puck into the net in front of the goal, after which Andrei Svetšnikov increased the goal difference.

Teräväinen and Aho were responsible for the preliminaries of the 4–1 hit. Sharp moved the puck To Tony DeAngelo, from which Aho knocked the puck to the top. DeAngelo was the scorer.

The lot ended after a 4-2 run in Calgary.

In the third in Calgary narrowed the end of the goal when Erik Gudbransonin a pass from the back of the goal found the end of the pass Johnny Gaudreaun shoulder.

At the end of the third round, Kotkaniemi struggled behind the goal with a 5–3 hit. Brady Skjeille. Svetšnikov finished the game with a final overrun about a minute before the final buzzer.

Aho’s 35th power point of the season took him one point away from Colorado, the leader of the Finnish NHL points market. About Mikko Rantan. 26 points have been accumulated for the sharp period and 16 points for Kotkaniemi.

St. Louis In his home game, the Blues won the Washington Capitals 5-1.

For the home team goalkeeper To Ville Husso accumulated in the game 26 fights. For Huss, the game was the eighth of the season at the Blues hatch, half of which ended in a victory for St. Louis.

Just over 20 minutes of ice time got to St. Louis Niko Mikkola got in the third installment for a delay in the game.

St. Louis was the best scorer in the game Pavel Buchnevich with two paints and one feed point.