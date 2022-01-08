In the Kazakh city of Taraz, Zhambyl region, six terrorists were eliminated during a special operation. This was reported by “Sputnik Kazakhstan” with reference to the regional akimat.

The civilian population was not injured, seven police officers were injured. The city squares are free of protesters, public transport works, the Internet is turned off. The situation is currently calm.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the clan of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By Wednesday, January 5, the rallies had escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The army was sent to suppress the demonstrations. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO with a request to send troops to defend the country from armed bands.