Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Hockey Carolina wipes ice in Boston – Teräväinen and Kotkaniemi wing their team to a 7-1 win

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2022
in World
For Carolina, the win was the second in a row and broke Boston’s five-win pipeline.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes wiped the ice on the Bruins in Boston and took a 7-1 win over the hosts.

Carolina already knocked in the 5-1 lead in the opening round. The points account for the match was opened by a Finnish striker in hurricanes Teuvo Sharp. The team’s next two goals were taken by a teammate Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Sharp also took one entry point in the third set. The away team contributed to the construction of the winning goal Sebastian Aho.

For Carolina, the win was the second in a row and broke Boston's five-win pipeline.

