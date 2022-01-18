Hockey Brad Lambert had a stern return to his breeder’s club: Pelicans suffered a dull defeat to Luko

Lukon Repo was too cunning in his hometown of Lahti.

Rauman Luko’s league hockey players ventilated their tenth consecutive victory by beating Pelicans in Lahti on Tuesday 6-1. In the winning streak, Luko’s underpowering game has been one hundred percent, leaving all opponents without a goal of superiority.

A winger who has scored five goals in a row Sebastian Repo (2 + 0) knocked out Luko with a leading lead of 2-0 and 3-0. Repo, who has returned to his hometown of Lahti, has accumulated 8 + 5 power points in 20 matches played this season. Revo, who has been on the sidelines for two months after the games, has seen all the goals in the last month and a half.

“In addition to being on the sidelines for a couple of months, there has also been a backpack from time to time. As long as you can handle things and the guys will have good feeds, you can do that, ”Repo smiled.

Pelicansin the balance in his last eight matches is just three points and 13 goals scored. The club sold the tickets of the permitted ten spectators at auction in two-ticket packages and made an account of more than 1,200 euros.

Moved to Pelicans on Monday Brad Lambert was left without statistics in his opening game. He was on the field during Pelicans ’only goal but was not on the ice during any rebound.

Lambert was bred by the Pelicans, but is now playing in his first league match.

Second Rauma’s power figure was the number one center with three entry points (0 + 3) Arttu Ilomäki.

“Sometimes it’s a trading day, sometimes it’s a little harder. We got some lucky goals and then gave the Pelicans pots. There was room for improvement, ”Ilomäki laughed.