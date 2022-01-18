Shortly before the kick-off of Lazio-Udinese, the Coppa Italia match, the microphones of Sport Mediaset exchanged a few words with the Biancoceleste sporting director Igli Tare. The Capitoline insider talked about the market, the difficulties of making entry transactions and the situation of Vedat Muriqi, today the owner and serious suspect to leave Rome:

“There is no negotiation between Muriqi and CSKA. Certain things only hurt Lazio. We know how we need to move in agreement with Sarri. We hear things around that are not true. For our part, we know we have a problem with the liquidity index that must be resolved. Someone will arrive only if they find players suitable for Sarri’s way of playing. Otherwise there will be no movements in. The coach has not asked for new reinforcements. The journalists must show us respect. Before operating we have to solve some situations “.