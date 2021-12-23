Hockey A great rise for the World Champions General from the Young Lions

Finland was in the final stages of the third round of the match with a loss of two goals, but rose to a handsome victory.

Finland the national team under the age of 20 took a 4-3 extra time victory over the United States in a national match in Edmonton, Canada on Thursday, the Young Lions ’preparatory game for the World Cup starting on Killing Day. Finland was in the final stages of the third round of the match with a loss of two goals, but rose to a handsome victory.

The United States, which won the World Cup semi-final in Finland last January and finally celebrated World Cup gold, was surprised in the fourth minute of the opening round, when Kasper Simontaival hit the Finnish team to block the goalkeeper Roni Hirvosen after the shot.

For the first however, the break was started in a 1-1 draw when Hirvonen lost the puck in his own defensive area and Tanner Dickinson took advantage of the open space by shaking the goalkeeper of the puck Leevi Meriläinen behind.

In the opening round of Finland Ruben Rafkin got away from the game after receiving a 5 + 20 minute penalty for kneeling. Brett Berard injured in the situation.

No paints were seen in the second installment. In the final round, both teams changed the goalkeeper, and Meriläinen replaced him Joel Blomqvistilla was a stark start at the finish line: recovering from the recovery, Berard hit the United States just nine seconds after the 2-1 lead was out of date. Less than 12 minutes later Dominic James scored 3–1, and the Yankees were strongly on their way to victory.

The match however, another run-out turned the game around. Red Savage fisted on the elbow Joakim Kemell less than three minutes before the final buzzer, and Finland used its superiority with three goals.

Joel Määttä narrowed in time to 58.15, Ville Ottavainen leveled in 59.04 when Finland played without a goalkeeper, and at the end of the opening minute of the extra time, Hirvonen scored a great winning goal from Kemelli’s pass.

Finland will open the World Cup tournament on the day of the match against Germany. Other starting block opponents in Young Lions are Austria, the Czech Republic and Canada, the tournament host of the World Cup final that lost to the United States a year ago.