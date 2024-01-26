The Swedish group H&M has announced the opening of a collective dismissal procedure in Spain for organizational and economic reasons that will lead to the closure of 28 stores and affect 588 workers, according to CC OO informs in a statement. Specifically, the union has explained that the fashion firm has presented this staff adjustment for organizational, productive and economic reasons in the stores, after having announced this Thursday another employment regulation procedure in its offices in Barcelona, ​​the negotiation of which will begin next week.

In the communication that the unions have received, H&M plans to close 28 stores, with an initial impact of 588 employees, beginning the negotiation process in September. The workforce in Spain is around 4,000 employees. CC OO has recalled that, with the new royal decree of 2023, in the event that workplace closures occur, the company must notify the labor authority at least six months in advance until the constitution takes place. of the negotiating table, sending a copy to the most representative unions at the state and regional level.

After last year's mobilization processes to demand salary improvements in Spain and the agreement reached, CC OO believes that this measure is “too aggressive” and that solutions can be sought that do not involve job loss. In this way, it is committed to negotiating with the company to maintain the greatest number of jobs, minimizing the effects of “such harsh measures” as those proposed by H&M for a workforce, which was already decimated by the ERE that occurred in 2021. with the final departure of 349 workers, compared to the almost 1,100 affected that the company had initially proposed.

