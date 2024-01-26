Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The bow and arrow team launched its preparations at the Police Science Academy in Sharjah, as part of its preparatory program to participate in the Asian Championship “first stage” hosted by the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, from February 19 to 26, in addition to the first Gulf Youth Games, which the country will host in mid-April.

The first gathering witnessed the participation of 16 male and female players, within the established plan to prepare the team, and the preparation program is held in gradual stages, within the timetable determined by the technical staff, in a way that does not conflict with the academic commitments of the male and female players, to ensure achieving the highest rates of preparation for the upcoming matches, and a summons is also made. A group of players in the male and female bow arch categories, and the female compound bow category under 18 years of age, to join the national team in the youth categories to prepare them to participate in the first Gulf Youth Games.

Mohammed Al Falahi, Executive Director of the Federation, stressed the Federation’s keenness on the program that achieves the best readiness rates for male and female players due to the great importance represented by the upcoming competitions, starting with the Asian Championship in Iraq, all the way to the first Gulf Youth Games.

He added: The continuation of the preparation programs scheduled by the technical staff is important to help male and female players develop their abilities, improve their skills, and qualify them according to the best practices for future participations.