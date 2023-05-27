Tijuana, Baja California.- A security camera recorded in video the exact moment when a driver beat up and whipped a municipal traffic policeman who violated it in one of the streets of Tijuana.

The events occurred around 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24. in front of an address in the Panamerican subdivision.

The images in question were leaked on different social media platforms, where they divided opinions and soon went viral. In them, the motorist can be seen defiantly approaching the policeman, as if he were willing to go to blows with the figure of authority.

Given this, the officer stepped back and tried to dodge a couple of blows, but received three lashes with what appears to be a charger cable in the middle of the street and in the presence of another driver. After this action, the motorist calmly gets into his unit and when he sees the police kick the back of his car, he decides to take revenge on him.

Before leaving as a driver, he reversed his unit and hit the policeman’s motorcycle, who could do nothing but go back so as not to get injured. However, the attacker managed to escape before the arrival of reinforcements.

After the dissemination of the images, users of social networks were polarized between those who support the police and those who defend the driver. However, there were also those who criticized both the training and the officer’s reaction.