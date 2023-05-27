The causes of Tina Turner’s death have been revealed after hours. The star passed away forever at the age of 83, in her home in Switzerland

The singer’s spokesman had announced that Tina Turner had passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland and that she had been battling an illness for some time, without however revealing further details.

Only hours later, in a new post, the same spokesman explained that the star passed away for natural causesfollowing some renal complications of which she herself had spoken to her many fans in the last period.

On World Kidney Day on March 9, Tina Turner spoke about hers kidney failure and that in the past he had chosen not to take medicine because he believed his body was indestructible. “I put myself in grave danger.”

Tina Turner’s health problems began in 1985 when doctors diagnosed her with hypertension. But the star refused to be treated with meds and she chose homeopathic cures. Treatments that have only led to a worsening. A stroke also occurred in 2013.

“It was the stroke that discovered my kidneys weren’t working right anymore. Ill-treated high blood pressure had led to the stroke. The lack of timely recourse to medical care has deteriorated my kidney functions”.

For years Tina Turner has suffered from her health conditions. Her second husband, in 2017, also has them donated a kidney. It was thanks to him that, for the first time, he has known love.

The star has had a long and difficult life, made up only of pains and sufferings, despite the great fame. She grew up with two alcoholic parents, her mother died mysteriously, her uncle abused her and her sister, and she faced a legal battle.

At 17, she met her first husband, Turner. The sun, music and success seemed to have arrived with him. But that love was not healthy. There he beat and abused herphysically and verbally. Eventually, she managed to end that marriage, choosing to keep the last name Turner (she was already famous). And as if that weren’t enough, Tina Turner has also lost two children. Her firstborn is yes taken the life and the second disappeared after a long battle against the cancer.