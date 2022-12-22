Gabriel Carlos Salinas Mendoza, a Venezuelan national who was captured in Caracas, is the sixth implicated in the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor that occurred on May 10 on the island of Barú, in Colombia. The authorities communicated that the detainee will not be extradited to Colombian soil due to constitutional provisions of Venezuela.

This Wednesday, December 21, the man who was wanted by Interpol at the request of the Colombian authorities for the crime of aggravated homicide, aggravated arms and ammunition trafficking, fell in Caracas.

There are already six detainees who were allegedly involved in the murder of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci.

The day that Pecci was murdered on the island of Barú, in Colombia, Salinas would have been the one driving the jet ski “in which the murderer was mobilized,” presumably transporting him to the hotel where Pecci spent his honeymoon with his wife.

“The competent authorities advance the corresponding coordination, through the mechanisms of international judicial cooperation, with the purpose of defining the legal situation of the Venezuelan citizen,” the Colombian Police reported in a statement.

“The material elements of evidence that are part of the investigative process point to Salinas Mendoza as one of the alleged material authors of the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor,” explained the Colombian authorities.

It is not known who ordered and paid for the murder.

In the search to do justice to one of the most renowned prosecutors in Paraguay, the joint activities of the Paraguayan and Colombian authorities have resulted in the capture of six of those considered material authors of the crime, a process that, however, has not been successful. culminating in the person who gave the order for the murder.

The other five captures were made on June 6, they were made in Colombia. They are Wendret Carrillo, Eiverson Zabaleta, Marisol Londoño, Cristian Camilo Monsalve Londoño and Francisco Luis Correa, whom the prosecuting entity considers as the articulator of the crime, and who pleaded not guilty and his trial is still in open process.

The other four indicated received a sentence reduction after having accepted the charges of homicide and illegal possession of weapons; they are expected to spend more than 23 years in prison.

With EFE and local media.