Fox Business: FTX founder Bankman-Fried flew to the US after agreeing to extradition

The founder and former CEO of the FTX exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, who collapsed the crypto market, left the Bahamas and is heading to the United States for trial after he agreed to his extradition. The TV channel reported Fox Business.

According to him, Bankman-Fried flew to New York on Wednesday evening local time. Shortly before this, his extradition was announced by the office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas. In the US, a 30-year-old businessman faces charges of financial fraud. He is accused of embezzling client funds, money laundering and violating political campaign finance.

On December 12, Bankman-Fried was detained in the Bahamas, and the next day the US authorities filed a lawsuit against him. On December 21, he agreed to his extradition.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy in the US in November. Then Bankman-Fried decided to step down as head of the company. In total, the site has accumulated debts of eight billion dollars. Its bankruptcy led to a collapse in the value of the most popular cryptocurrencies and became the largest bankruptcy in the industry this year.