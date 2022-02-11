Michoacán.- Inhabitants of the towns of Naranjo de Chila and San José de Chila, Michoacanwill be able to lead a normal life thanks to the entry of more than a thousand elements of the Mexican Army and other security corporations.

This was announced by the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) through a press release in which it detailed that the military arrived in the towns as part of the “organized strategy to strengthen the rule of law in the Tierra Caliente region.

were altogether 1,075 soldiers, 200 members of the National Guard (GN) and 60 state police officers who entered to the sector to carry out surveillance and combat tasks in the presence of organized crime.

The arrival of the mega operation took place without presenting any resistance from the criminal groups that work in Naranjo de Chila and San José de Chila, Michoacanand with “full respect for human rights”.

“The conditions are created for the strengthening of the rule of law, transitability, social peace and the development of daily activities in the region”, can be read in the Sedena statement on the arrival of personnel to the aforementioned locations.

The organized strategy to strengthen the rule of law has already produced results in Michoacán with the entry of soldiers into the municipality of Aguililla last Wednesday, February 9, a fact that gave greater security to 43 towns in Buenavista, Coalcomán and Tepalcatepec.

Read more: Mexican Army recovers 43 towns in Michoacán; displaced people could return to their homes

In the action they seized 23 homemade explosives, 21 cars, 4 armored vehicles; a motorcycle, a tractor, tactical equipment, six long weapons, 11 chargers, 138 thousand cartridges, 8 kilograms of marijuana in sacks and 185 packages of said herb weighing approximately 800 grams each.