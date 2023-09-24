





06:25 In this March 26, 1979, file photo, former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, center, and former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin shake hands on the North Lawn of the White House while they finish signing the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. © Bob Daugherty / AP

On September 17, 1978, Egypt became the first Arab country to recognize the existence of Israel and sign peace with this country. Something unthinkable years ago, since it had been one of the most belligerent nations against the creation of the Jewish State in the Palestinian territories. In exchange for Israel’s recognition, Egypt was able to recover the Sinai Peninsula – occupied by Israeli forces – and obtained economic benefits from the United States. His footsteps would be followed years later by other Arab nations.