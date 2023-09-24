Bolivia | Evo Morales is running for president again

Evo Morales is challenging his former ally, incumbent President Luis Arce.

Bolivian longest serving president in history Evo Morales is running in the 2025 election to return to the presidency. He announced about his intention on Sunday on his social media channels.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the newspaper report on the matter, among others El País.

Former coca farmer and ay activist Morales, 63, led Bolivia from 2006 to 2019. He is considered the first indigenous president of Bolivia. Morales, a leftist, stepped down in November 2019 after losing the support of the armed forces amid widespread unrest.

The Socialist Party’s Morales called his ouster a right-wing coup, which he claimed had US support.

The reason behind the unrest was that the Organization of American States (OAS) interpreted Morales’s election victory as the result of tampering with the recent vote count. Subsequent analyzes did not reach the same conclusion.

Morales initially went into exile, but his allies returned Luis Arcen after winning the new presidential elections in October 2020. Morales was appointed to the leadership of the ruling party.

Bolivian President Luis Arce (center) and Socialist Party leader Evo Morales (right) participated together in the New Year ceremony of the Aymara people in Tiwanaku on June 21, 2022.

Morales’ announcement of his intention to return to the presidency has been interpreted as confirming the breach between him and his former protégé Arce.

“Forced by the government’s attacks… I have decided to accept the request of our members and so many brothers and sisters who came to the campaign events to run for president of our beloved Bolivia,” Morales wrote in X.