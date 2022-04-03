RC Madrid Sunday, April 3, 2022, 8:55 p.m.



Aleix Espargaró achieved this Sunday a historic victory in the Argentine GP held at the Termas de Río Hondo circuit, giving Aprilia its first victory in the Moto GP World Championship, in the third race of the season. The Spanish rider led the Spanish treble on the podium in Argentina, with Jorge Martín second and Álex Rins third. Joan Mir was fourth.

In his 200th race in the top category, Aleix Espargaró won the first win of his career and became the leader of the MotoGP World Championship.