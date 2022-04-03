1-Louis Maximian. He made the statue early 0-1 and was slow in Guardiola’s goal. The goalkeeper who makes the most stops in the First Division only stopped a shot from Álvaro García.

17-Quini. Álvaro García, with the help of Fran García, was a nightmare with his mobility and top speed. He slipped away with feline agility to give away the second Vallecano goal. He left his place at 60 ‘to Uzuni, a more offensive player

22-Sunday Duarte. He hesitated on Catena’s mark, which he scored entirely on his own. He also appeared in the 0-2 photo. After this catastrophic start he was intoned like the rest of the defense. He is still far from being the best Duarte.

6-German. Despite being a consummate specialist, he had a hard time with the Vallecano aerial game. He frequently joined the attack in search of one of his classic headers, contributing a lot. Nteka and Guardiola gave him a lot of trouble. Also to Duarte.

3-Squire. Ballui and Isi Palazón sought to tickle him by creating superiorities. Santi Comesaña got the second yellow card for making the same tackle, for which he forgave Petrovic the red card, at 52′. He worked a lot but with little depth and no centers in his lane.

10-Doors. The multipurpose started on the right wing, but moved everywhere. In the second half he was placed in the engine room to reactivate the engine and after Rayo was left with 10 players and Quini left, he was placed as a right back with a route to help Duarte. That’s not why he stopped being everywhere. Full of lungs.

18-Petrovic. The Serbian was soon charged with a yellow card for a foul on Óscar Valentín. The referee forgave him the second warning for another run-over attack on the aforementioned Rayista player. Overcome at all times, Torrecilla had no choice but to change him so as not to be left with 10 players. resounding suspense.

5-Mile. Bad first part of the Granada source with just a poorly drawn foul and a yellow card. Playing with numerical superiority helped him to better find the spaces and gaps. He converted the penalty by Mario Suárez’s hand discovered by the VAR into 2-2. When Milla plays, Granada is much better.

35-Hill. Not very participative as a left interior. He played on impulse without a plan. And to close some bad 45 ‘he got a card for a risky dangerous game on the long-suffering Óscar Valentín. Substituted after the break. Bad performance.

9-Luis Suarez. Unassisted in the game to forget where he did not shoot or exploit his power. He was seen more leisurely than usual, as if he were blocked. Insubstantial the 77 ‘of him. Suspense.

23-Jorge Molina. Dirty work for others but without personal glory. His first shot, at 56′, hit the post after a masterful reverse. At 67 ‘he scored a great goal that put his team in the game. At 97 ‘he headed the crossbar. It is incredible that he does not stop running and producing despite the fact that he is about to turn 40 years old. When he retires from football he will become a millionaire selling his blood.

from the bench

8-Eteki. The Cameroonian came out for the impulsive Petrovic and, contrary to what was expected of his football. He did the dirty work well and, surprisingly, did not get the required yellow card.

11-Darwin Machis. The Venezuelan was once again required by the coach to try to turn around his desperate apathy. His mere presence is synonymous with danger because whenever he has the ball things are expected to happen. He looked for the overflow, the center and the shot from long distance. Dimitrievski prevented him from making it 3-2 at 95′. He must always play. Essential.

24-Uzuni. He came out at 60 ‘for Quini. He gave Jorge Molina the center of the 1-2. The Albanian gave a lot of joy to Granada’s game with his speed and good understanding with his forwards.

14-Arezo. The young Uruguayan came out at 77′ for Luis Suárez. He has good manners. Although he only gave him time to take a yellow.

87-Alberto Soror. He came out at 87′ for Escudero to give depth to the left wing. A couple of actions.

Ruben Torrecilla. The coach from Extremadura changed his traditional scheme of three central defenders for a more elastic 4-4-2 that was annihilated by Rayo in just 16′. Comesaña’s expulsion helped him rebuild and reset a team that was in the dark. At least he salvaged a point.

#Granada #approved #failed #Torrecilla #effect #remains