Historical! Sebastián Montoya wins his first race in the FRAC

Colombian driver Sebastián Montoya won the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, in the first round of the Asian Regional Formula-FRAC championship, formerly F3 Asia.

It is a historic achievement for Montoya, as this victory means the first victory in a single-seater.

Montoya stated that he had been doing a good job and had even achieved pole position a day earlier.

your impressions

“Finally, today is my first win in cars. It is spectacular”, said the son of the legendary Juan Pablo Montoya.

And he added: “We did the ‘pole’ and we already won the race. It was quite intense and hopefully we can repeat it soon”.

The Asian championship will be played over five rounds, all based in the United Arab Emirates. The Indian team will have two full-time drivers and a shared car between Formula 4 graduates Montoya and Oliver Bearman.

Montoya (4th in Italian F4 and 9th in ADAC F4 last year) will only participate in the first three rounds of the Championship so as not to lose the option of being chosen as a rookie of FREC (European Regional Formula), a category that he plans to run on time. complete this year with Prema.

The name change from Formula 3 Asia to Formula Regional Asia Championship (FRAC) is due to the fact that the Formula 3 brand will be used exclusively for the promotion championship to F1, FIA F3 – heir to the old GP3.

SPORTS