Last year we saw the return of The Ghostbusters with a new movie. This served as a reboot of the franchise as it introduced us to a new team, but also allowed old members to do a baton pass. It seems that it was not the only paranormal saga to make a recent comeback.

In addition to the reboot of The Ghostbusters, 2021 also gave us a new anime series from shaman King. This once again showed us the journey of Yoh Asakura to become the king of shamans. Although both franchises deal with spirits, we never imagined that they would collaborate in some way. However, they have just announced a rather unique cooperation.

Ghostbusters and Shaman King, a combination that we had not imagined

Although on this side of the world we already had the opportunity to enjoy the most recent film of The Ghostbusters, this has not yet arrived in Japan. That will change in a few days as it will be released in those parts on February 4. That is why they have started a curious advertising campaign.

through the japanese account from Twitter from The Ghostbusters It was announced that they will collaborate with shaman-king. The post is accompanied by a video that introduces us to yoh Y Blanket who begin to explain some details of the film. In addition, some lucky fans will be able to win prizes from both franchises.

10 lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive gifts from The Ghostbusters Y shaman King. The way to participate is quite simple because you just have to follow the accounts of both series and retweet the publication. Probably those who are victorious will be announced in the coming days.

Prizes include two blu-ray box sets from shaman-king, t-shirts ghostbusterss, key chains of the iconic Marshmallow Man and a replica of his vehicle. The tweet doesn’t mention anything that is unique to Japan, so if you’re a fan of any of these franchises, you might want to try your luck. This collaboration could go down in history as one of the most peculiar we’ve seen, although an OVA together would be better, don’t you think?

