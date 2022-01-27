“[…] In our country – this is not my case – society very often does not recognize the merits of valuable people. Instead of rewarding them, he fights them, blocks them. Italy does not shine in the distribution of merit awards, while it occupies the first steps of the podium of conveniences. What is convenient is preferred to what would be useful. […] Italy is a constantly late country. We are the product of our condition, first of all that of a school in decline. Evils arise from lack of knowledge: it is a question of culture. Not everyone can be good engineers, good doctors, good researchers, but if the conditions do not exist to enhance the most deserving, the level drops inexorably for everyone. Only culture elevates society and gives dignity to man, emancipating him. Those who issue laws should have before them the vision of the need for change, while it seems to me that they lack the ability or the will to want to give a perspective to the future. Without culture, the slow impoverishment of society is assured.

[…] Winning means being ahead of the times. […] I’ve made so many mistakes in my life. From Enzo Ferrari I had a great lesson, that of knowing how to react in a determined way in the face of mistakes. My working luck was that I was able to share the mistake with my technicians, metabolizing together the experience in finding the new, better solution, the one that would lead us together to future success. When we received the most violent criticism, the team became more cohesive and therefore stronger, managing – it seems to me – to do good things. In this case humility and culture were used to transform errors into new and winning solutions. In Ferrari, culture was a common good that shaped everyone, from the mechanic to the engineer and poured among them according to an elementary, simple principle, that which comes from the people. Culture for a mechanic was the awareness of learning with humility, an indispensable condition for growing up by working with dignity.

Among today’s kids, I see a mass of homologated people in dress, behavior, food, where appearing is more important than being. Young people devoid of curiosity, attracted by ephemeral stereotypes. I observe a mass composed of a set of identical subjects, identical in interests, choices, models, intent on following trends that in reality they passively undergo. This is a defeat. “

Adapted from Machina.0 – “Mauro Forghieri Deus Ex Machina”

