Of course, the work is often defined as the new creation of the father of Final Fantasy. The connection between the two games is now even deeper, since it has been revealed that within Fantasian Neo Dimension it will be possible listen to Final Fantasy music during battles .

Fantasy Neo Dimension It is the new version of the video game Hironobu Sakaguchi originally released on Apple Arcade. The work is now planned for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S (yes, no Xbox One version).

Final Fantasy Music Details

According to various previews, it will be possible to listen to the original music created for Fantasia, or opt for the most iconic Final Fantasy tracks. It will be possible choose a specific game from which to take the music, or make everything random and let the video game choose each time.

With regard to the selected gameswe don’t have a full list, but it should include the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games (it’s unclear if all of them, but we think it’s likely), Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and Dawntrail, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, and Final Fantasy XVI. As you can see, it also includes games that Sakaguchi has no connection to. Obviously, the more choices there are, the better for fans.

This is a very interesting novelty, made possible by the fact that Fantasian Neo Dimension is published by Square Enix. Finally, we would like to point out that Fantasian Neo Dimension has an ESRB classification, which speaks of the game.