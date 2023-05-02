The historic leader of the PSM-PSOE Ruth Porta has died at the age of 66, as confirmed by several socialist leaders through their social networks.

Former councilor, regional deputy and senator from Madrid, Porta left politics after the May 2015 elections. The councilor and former regional deputy was the right-hand man for years of the Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts and Constitutional Affairs.

Upon arrival at the events on May 2, the general secretary of the Madrid PSOE and candidate for Puerta del Sol, Juan Lobato, lamented her death and showed his support for the family of the former deputy for the loss. The social networks of socialist profiles have been filled with expressions of affection, including that of Simancas. «How much, how much pain in your departure, Ruth. And how much gratitude for so much shared full life. My friend, partner », she has written. «Today our colleague Ruth Porta, president of @PSOEretiro, has left us. A councilwoman, a member of the Assembly and a senator from Madrid, she carried Madrid in her heart. Rest in peace”, collects a tweet from the PSOE-M. See also New horror movie that disturbed Martin Scorsese and promises to take away your sleep On his Twitter account, Cepeda wanted to remember the figure of his partner. «I want to remember with love and affection a great woman who has left us today, a fighter who defended Madrid and the people of Madrid with strength and passion throughout her life. See you always dear companion. See you forever! She rests in peace », she has pointed out.

#Historic #socialist #Ruth #Porta #dies