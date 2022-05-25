FIAT PANDA 4X4 FIRST MODEL – The Fiat Panda first series it is a mythical car of the Italian industry, an unstoppable vehicle that marked an era in Italy.

But the model of impossible feats is there Panda 4 × 4 whose story officially begins in 1983 how much the Steyr-Puchan Austrian company, developed a four-wheel drive system for the output of the Panda 4 × 4 (type 153).

Fiat Panda

When was the first Panda 4 × 4 born?

The very first version of the Panda 4 × 4 was launched in June 1983 and was equipped with a 965 cm³ of 48 hpderived from the one present in the Autobianchi A112. Known simply as the Panda 4 × 4, this model was the first of a small car to transverse engine to present a system 4WD.

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 old model

Four-wheel drive 4 × 4 Panda, first series

There four-wheel drive of the Panda 4 × 4 first series was selected manually and had a first reduced. Under normal conditions, the march took place using the second to fifth with the same ratio as the fourth in normal Pandas.

There Steyr-Puch produced the whole system from all-wheel drive (clutch, gearbox, three-part crankshaft, rear axle with differential included and brakes) and everything was assembled on the body (reinforced compared to the normal model) in the Sicilian factory in Termini Imerese.

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 old historical model traction scheme

Panda 4 × 4 performance

With a weight of 740 kg the car completed one kilometer from standstill in 38.8 sec, and had a top speed of 135 km / h.

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 history

FIAT PANDA 4X4 OLD MODEL 1985

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 old model first series 1985

In September 1985 its first special version also came, called New Panda 4 × 4, produced in only 5000 copies. The mechanics were the same (transversal front engine with 4 cylinders in line of 965 cm³ called A112B1.054, rods and rockers, delivering 48CV DIN at 5,600 rpm), what changed was the aesthetics.

A few years later Fiat marketed the Panda 4 × 4 Sisley (Limited Edition), equipped with seats in fake leather beige and alcantara, beige panels, dedicated instrument panelbeige carpet, inclinometer and velvet ceiling.

The peculiarity of this limited series was the rich standard equipment, which included the headlight washers, the air intake on the bonnet, dedicated luggage rack, metallic paint available in three colors, ivory painted wheels with “Panda 4 × 4 Sisley” studs, adhesive writing “4 × 4 Sisley” on both doors, rear mud flaps with the logo in the shape of stylized canoe.

FIAT PANDA 4X4 OLD MODEL RESTYLING

FIAT PANDA 4X4 OLD MODEL RESTYLING 1996

After 1986 came the restyling of the Panda and later in 1995 and 1996 the range was fitted with a new engine 899 cm³ rods and rockers with 39 horses.

Panda 4 × 4 1995

There Panda 4 × 4 1995 was pushed by 54 HP Fire 1100. In 1997 the small car Fiat at the Geneva Motor Show celebrated its seventeenth year and alongside the traditional 4 × 4 appeared the special series Country Club (1108 cm³ engine, 54 HP, max speed 130 km / h).

Panda 4 × 4 1100 Trekking

At the turn of the new millennium, to replace the Country Club, came the Panda 1100 4 × 4 Trekking (1108 cm³ engine, 54 HP, max speed 135 km / h) and later the Climbing. The latter derives precisely from Trekking and was differentiated by the Interior in Green Fabric and for the “Climbing” sticker on the back.

This model mechanically offered the possibility of free the rear wheels (free wheel hubs) when the four-wheel drive was not engaged, offering more silent running and lower fuel consumption. This particularity was an optional of the Trekking and it was very expensive).

The prices of the historic Panda 4 × 4 have risen and for a well-made model you can even spend 4,000 / 8,000 euros.

At auction the Panda 4 × 4 staff of Avv. Giovanni Agnelli was sold for 37,000 euros

Panda 4 × 4 staff of Avv. Giovanni Agnelli was sold for 37,000 euros

Photo Panda 4 × 4 historical old model

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 rally

Incredible dynamic performance videos in the old Panda off road

👉🏻 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE “

👉🏻 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!

👉 Historic car races

👉 Historic cars historic models

👉 Auto events, fairs, demonstrations, expo

👉 Meetings of car enthusiasts

👉 Historic classic sports car magazine ELABORATE Classic

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK