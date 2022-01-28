The arrogant Danish coach chose Spain for a walk to reach the final of the Championship. In 2021 they had defeated the Hispanics in the semifinals of the World Cup and the Olympic Games, but Europe is Spanish territory, current two-time continental champions, in their sixth consecutive European semifinal, and that from humility accepted the challenge of standing up to the two-time world champion. Nikolaj Jakobsen received a full-fledged lesson that European handball rejoices in, where superiority is not estimated on any bench: 29-25 (13-14) and Spain will defend the title on Sunday in its fourth consecutive European final. Another Hispanic record.

The game was one of those that you like to watch, one of those that Spain knows how to play almost because of the teachings of all the coaches, in which it leads the rival to situations that it does not know and there it is lost. Guardiola, Peciña and Miguel Sánchez formed an intense central block, so that everything around him would be more fluid in defense, and although it took a lot of effort to balance the shot due to the start of a giant Niklas Landín, Denmark found it difficult to score, and Spain remained partly due to individual performances.

What happened in the second part amplifies the golden history of the National Team, because if Aléix Gómez is the hero of the match for his 11 goals, some with an unusual decision to go after them above all things, Joan Cañellas’ performance falls squarely within the teachings of this sport: at a speed that complicates the defenses, because it seems slow, but it moves fast, it contributed five goals (of seven) in the second half to be from his command of the game the man who broke denmark.

Another proper name is that of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, With a splendid success rate, he improved the numbers of his rivals in goal the day that Gidsel missed more shots against the Spanish goalkeeper (four) than all those who had missed so far (two) in the entire European Championship.

Spain set the pace. He prevented Denmark from running, with no chance of scoring counter-attack or counter-attack goals. He always had situations under control even when he was in tow, without nonsense, and after almost equalizing at the break, then little by little they eroded Denmark, who opted for their famous attack with seven men, two pivots, to take advantage, Well no, this time he could not benefit, and also the ability of Gonzalo and Gómez to see the shots without a goalkeeper punished Nikolaj’s bet.

It was one of those days in which a special atmosphere in the team is noticeable, one of those meetings in which motivation is a catalyst that multiplies efforts. Denmark did not have the pride of some Hispanics who have come to the European as almost always, without making much noise, but there they are, in the final. Bravo for them.